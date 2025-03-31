FEATURED

We’re about to see first-hand the danger in both the (unfortunately rampant) belief that American politics don’t affect us Canadians, and in the denial of the political nature of art.

McSweeney’s List (2 April 2025)
McSweeney’s List (2 April 2025)
Not everyone is a performer, which is probably a good thing. Let's be honest, there are only so many spotlights to go around, and frankly, it would be inconvenient if everyone was wearing stage makeup all the time, dropping sequins as they went.

Feature Friday - G String
Feature Friday - G String
Montreal's G String blends punk/grunge with a mission: creating a space where femmes, queer people, POC, and anyone who's been left out can rock out together. Talia, Tara, Julia, Saraluz, and Raven bring the energy, the community, and the unforgettable music.

Ostara’s Bounty - A Spring Equinox Feast
Ostara’s Bounty - A Spring Equinox Feast
As the days lengthen and the earth awakens, Chef Fiona Genevieve of Molotov Cuisine invites us to celebrate the Spring Equinox with a feast that embodies the spirit of renewal and rebirth.

Painting the Town Yellow
Painting the Town Yellow
Every morning of my first four years in Montreal, I walked by a vivid yellow door as I headed down Aylmer toward McGill University’s campus. It always seemed like a fun, quirky touch against the urban backdrop.

TSC’s Sunday Night Improv
TSC’s Sunday Night Improv
The atmosphere was reminiscent of a high school play, or at least that’s what my date leaned over to whisper into my ear as the lights dimmed. With its knots of young people huddled in their respective corners and coats hung up on wooden pegs near the stage, in a way I did feel transported back to high school, the fun part where I joked around with my friends in the stage wings before a production.

Théâtre Sainte-Catherine
Théâtre Sainte-Catherine
During a long, lazy, blazing-hot summer day on school break, a group of neighborhood kids and I were shuffled off to a local library’s community room for my first-ever improv workshop.

The World of Coup D’Etat
The World of Coup D’Etat
Hung with glowing neon spider webs and pink lighting bolts, Coup D’État sits patiently on the corner of Clark and Marie-Anne, waiting for clients and walk-ins.

Change It Up
Change It Up
Forget The Box, as it currently exists, is a testament to the necessity of change. When I resurrected this publication in 2023, it wasn't a mere dusting off of archives, but a full-fledged reinvention.

Feature Friday - Mary Dean Lee
Feature Friday - Mary Dean Lee

Mary Dean Lee began publishing poems in American and Canadian journals in 2019 and was selected for Best Canadian Poetry 2021. Her recent work appears in Ploughshares, The Fiddlehead, Burningword, Dunes Review, Salvation South and Hamilton Stone Review.

Feature Friday - Saanya Nanda
Feature Friday - Saanya Nanda

Montreal's sweetheart and the most loved comic to come out of the new immigrant wave. She is a completely harmless person of colour female woman who writes to include all groups in her jokes.

Feature Friday - Malik McKoy
Feature Friday - Malik McKoy

Malik McKoy is an emerging, multidisciplinary artist whose practice consists of painting and digital media. McKoy attempts to create a visual world that spans across both practices.

Feature Friday - Naghmeh
Feature Friday - Naghmeh

Forget The Box is excited to spotlight Naghmeh, an Iranian-Canadian singer-songwriter based right here in Montreal. Weaving influences from diverse music scenes with her Iranian roots, Naghmeh's music transcends language barriers.

ARCHIVE

Here We Go Again: Another Multi-Million Dollar Building The Lower Main Doesn’t Need
Here We Go Again: Another Multi-Million Dollar Building The Lower Main Doesn’t Need
Well, here we go again. The Société de développement Angus (SDA) just announced a $160 million, 12 floor development project for the corner of St-Laurent and St-Catherine, the heart of Montreal’s historic Red Light District and current Quartier de Spéctacles.

The Red Light District: Café Cleopatre and the Singing Cockroaches
The Red Light District: Café Cleopatre and the Singing Cockroaches
Ever see the slacker classic Joe’s Apartment? That’s the one with Jerry O’Connell starring alongside some well trained cockroaches as a mid west boy in his first foray into quasi-manhood in NYC, conveniently landing a rent controlled apartment, subsequently discovering his landlord is trying to kill him off so they can tear down the building and put up a maximum security penitentiary.

Angus Scraps Plans To Expropriate Café Cleo, But Is It Safe For Good?
Angus Scraps Plans To Expropriate Café Cleo, But Is It Safe For Good?
It looks like the independent burlesque, fetish and drag artists who call the second floor of Café Cleopatre on St-Laurent their artistic home will be able to continue doing so, at least for a while.

