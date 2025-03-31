FEATURED
We’re about to see first-hand the danger in both the (unfortunately rampant) belief that American politics don’t affect us Canadians, and in the denial of the political nature of art.
Not everyone is a performer, which is probably a good thing. Let's be honest, there are only so many spotlights to go around, and frankly, it would be inconvenient if everyone was wearing stage makeup all the time, dropping sequins as they went.
Montreal's G String blends punk/grunge with a mission: creating a space where femmes, queer people, POC, and anyone who's been left out can rock out together. Talia, Tara, Julia, Saraluz, and Raven bring the energy, the community, and the unforgettable music.
The atmosphere was reminiscent of a high school play, or at least that’s what my date leaned over to whisper into my ear as the lights dimmed. With its knots of young people huddled in their respective corners and coats hung up on wooden pegs near the stage, in a way I did feel transported back to high school, the fun part where I joked around with my friends in the stage wings before a production.
During a long, lazy, blazing-hot summer day on school break, a group of neighborhood kids and I were shuffled off to a local library’s community room for my first-ever improv workshop.
Mary Dean Lee began publishing poems in American and Canadian journals in 2019 and was selected for Best Canadian Poetry 2021. Her recent work appears in Ploughshares, The Fiddlehead, Burningword, Dunes Review, Salvation South and Hamilton Stone Review.
Montreal's sweetheart and the most loved comic to come out of the new immigrant wave. She is a completely harmless person of colour female woman who writes to include all groups in her jokes.
Malik McKoy is an emerging, multidisciplinary artist whose practice consists of painting and digital media. McKoy attempts to create a visual world that spans across both practices.
Forget The Box is excited to spotlight Naghmeh, an Iranian-Canadian singer-songwriter based right here in Montreal. Weaving influences from diverse music scenes with her Iranian roots, Naghmeh's music transcends language barriers.
Well, here we go again. The Société de développement Angus (SDA) just announced a $160 million, 12 floor development project for the corner of St-Laurent and St-Catherine, the heart of Montreal’s historic Red Light District and current Quartier de Spéctacles.
Ever see the slacker classic Joe’s Apartment? That’s the one with Jerry O’Connell starring alongside some well trained cockroaches as a mid west boy in his first foray into quasi-manhood in NYC, conveniently landing a rent controlled apartment, subsequently discovering his landlord is trying to kill him off so they can tear down the building and put up a maximum security penitentiary.
It looks like the independent burlesque, fetish and drag artists who call the second floor of Café Cleopatre on St-Laurent their artistic home will be able to continue doing so, at least for a while.
